Playing with crowds after long may have affected catching: Rahul

Sydney, Nov 29 : India’s fielding woes continued in the second One-Day International against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday with Ravindra Jadeja, who is otherwise considered a safe pair of hands in the outfield, dropping Marnus Labuschagne at long-off off the bowling of Hardik Pandya.

The dropped catch came on the back of India spilling a few chances in the first ODI on Friday with both Shikhar Dhawan and Pandya dropping catches in the deep.

Australia dropped a few high catches in the series as well. Asked if there is a reason why the teams are struggling to hold on to catches, wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul said that it could be because of the crowds.

“Sometimes it happens, catches get dropped. I can’t say the exact problem. But when I have fielded in Australia, when the ball travels with the crowd in the background, it becomes a bit difficult to spot. And we are playing in front of crowds after a long time, so it is I think slightly difficult to pick balls,” said Rahul who scored 76.

He also said that the conditions were a bit windy. :It was windy today so, it happens,” the India vice-captain added. Rahul himself was given a lifeline when Australia captain Aaron Finch failed to accurately judge a potential catching chance.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.