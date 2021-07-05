Plea against Holy Quran: SC dismisses Wasim Rizvi’s plea to waive cost of Rs 50K as withdrawn

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed as withdrawn an application filed by former UP Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi seeking the waiver of costs of Rs 50,000 imposed on him for filing a petition seeking removal of certain verses from the Holy Quran that are allegedly preaching violence against non-believers.

The bench was informed by the counsel that he has been discharged from the case by Rizvi. The counsel also told the bench that Rizvi has filed a separate review petition against the verdict.

Justice Nariman asked the counsel when Rizvi was going to pay the costs.

The counsel replied that he was not in a position to answer as he has been discharged from the case.

Therefore, the counsel sought permission to withdraw the petition. Following this, the bench comprising Justices RF Nariman, KM Joseph and BR Gavai dismissed the petition as withdrawn.

On April 12, a bench headed by Justice RF Nariman had dismissed the writ petition observing, “this is an absolutely frivolous writ petition”.

The Court has also imposed Rs. 50000/- as costs on the petitioner for filing the petition, which was directed to be deposited before the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee.

The plea filed by Syed Wasim Rizvi impugns 26 verses from the Quran which he states are used as “justifications” by Islamist Terrorist Groups for attacks on non-believers/ civilians.

During the hearing on April 12, the bench had asked the petitioner if he was seriously pressing the petition.

Senior Advocate R K Raizada, appearing for Rizvi, replied that he was confining the prayer to the regulation of Madrassa education. He submitted that the literal interpretation of certain verses preached violence against non-believers, and therefore teaching them can lead to indoctrination of children.

“My submission is that these preachings advocate violence against non-believers. Children are kept at captivity at madrasas at a tender age. Students are not to be indoctrinated. These preachings cannot be in the market place of ideas. I have written to the Central Government for action, but nothing has happened… Central Govt and Madrasa Boards may be called upon to ensure what steps are taken to avoid literal teaching of verses advocating violence”, Raizada submitted.

The bench was not at all inclined to entertain the matter and proceeded to dismiss it with Rs 50,000 costs, after terming the petition ‘absolutely frivolous’.