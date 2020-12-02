Plea filed in Pakistan SC demanding Imran Khan’s removal

Islamabad: Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s wife, Sarina Isa, on Tuesday appeared before the Supreme Court seeking a court order for removal of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan from his post for not disclosing the assets of his three children, when they were minors, in his income tax returns.

According to a report by Dawn, Sarina sought the court’s order for removing PM Khan from his office for allegedly not disclosing his three children’s assets when they were minors in his Income Tax returns.

She also said that Khan had illegally accessed and obtained her legally protected records maintained by the FBR, Nadra, the Federal Investigation Agency and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) besides ordering surveillance on her.

Dawn further reported that Sarina has accused the prime minister of falsely claiming that her London properties belonged to her husband and advising the president to file a ‘bogus’ reference on the basis of a proxy complainant and then disclosing the designated secret and confidential reference to the media.

Imran Khan had also “instructed his team to carry out a propaganda campaign against her and her family”, she informed the court.

Dawn quoted her as saying that Khan had also set up “illegal” Assets Recovery Unit, appointed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) party worker Mirza Shahzad Akbar as its chairman and enabled the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) and its chairman to function without any law.

Source: ANI