Plea in HC to follow rule of reservation in outsourcing selection process

Hyderabad: Aggrieved by the action of the State government in not providing the rule of reservation to SC, ST, BC, EWS, Women and other categories in the selection process pursuant to recruitment of various posts, a social worker has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) before the Telangana High court.

Gopidi Ram Reddy, a social worker from Adilabad, in his petition said that State government in not providing the rule of reservation for many categories such as Staff Nurse, Steno, Store Keeper, Record Assistant, Lab Technician, Technician, Lab attendants and others.

He contended that the Government has not taken reservations into consideration for appointment on outsourcing basis in RIMS hospital, Adilabad district.

Further, the petitioner alleged that though the staff nurse post is a zonal post, without giving wide publicity is illegal.

Moreover, to conduct the selection process by providing eligibility to all the eligible candidates. The plea is likely to be listed shortly before the High Court Division Bench.