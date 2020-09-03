Plea in SC: BCCI prez, secy moved IPL outside India after expiry of their term

By Sumit Saxena

New Delhi, Sep 3 : An application has been moved in the Supreme Court which states that the decision to organise the Indian Premier League (IPL) outside India was taken by the BCCI’s president and secretary after the expiry of their terms of office.

In the supplementary affidavit, petitioner Naresh H Makani, who is the treasurer of Cricket Association of Jharkhand, said: “The entire decision of organising the IPL outside India was taken by the president and secretary of the BCCI after the expiry of their terms of office, thus making the said decision bad in law in as much as they did not have the power to make any such decision.”

The affidavit said that BCCI’s top two officer bearers — president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah — are currently illegally occupying the positions, and taking decisions which are absolutely detrimental for the game of cricket in the entire country.

“The same can be ascertained from the fact that the BCCI, with a view to merely make money, is risking the lives of numerous cricketers by organising the IPL in the United Arab Emirates,” the affidavit contended.

Makani has urged the top court to allow him to intervene in the civil appeal, BCCI vs Cricket Association of Bihar, and others.

Citing the application seeking extension of tenure of the office bearers of the BCCI filed by Arun Dhumal, treasurer of the BCCI, Makani submitted that a bare perusal of the constitution of the BCCI along with its memorandum makes it abundantly clear that no such power vests with the treasurer to move any such application before any court of law.

The power vests with the secretary, and in his absence, any such application could only be moved by the joint secretary, the petitioner said.

The affidavit said the tenure of the president and secretary of the BCCI has already been completed and no extension has been granted so far by the top court.

“A number of players as well as supporting staff of the IPL teams have tested positive for novel coronavirus and are undergoing treatment, which makes it abundantly clear that the decisions being taken by the BCCI are motivated by money and are being taken with the utmost recklessness and disregard for human life,” said the affidavit.

Makani added that in the third week of September, the BCCI will be without any duly elected office bearers.

“With no office bearers in the BCCI, it is submitted that the game of cricket will be left in shambles and will suffer magnanimously. Therefore, it is imperative that this court considers the instant civil appeal at the earliest, and passes appropriate orders qua elections of the office bearers of the BCCI,” argued Makani.

