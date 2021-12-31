Plea in SC seeks action against anti-Muslim hate speeches

New Delhi: A socio-religious organization Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and a social activist Maulana Syed Mahmood Asad Madani have filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking action against anti-Muslim hate speeches across the country.

The petition narrated the instances of hate speeches against Muslims including a call for violence against the community and derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), Live Law reported.

It further mentioned that no action has been taken against such instances which are taking place since 2018.

It cited various instances of hate crime including the call for violence against Muslims which was made in Dharma Sansad, protests against Friday prayer in Gurugram, derogatory slogans raised in Tirupur rallies.

Maulana Mahmood Madani writes to Amit Shah

A few days ago, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking action in Haridwar hate speech.

He also wrote the letter to National Commission for Minorities (NCM), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, demanding strict action against the organizers and attendees of the Dharam Sansad.

SC advocates write to CJI

Recently, seventy-six advocates of the Supreme Court have written a letter to Chief Justice of India N V Ramana seeking action in hate speeches at Haridwar and Delhi religious events.

In an open letter, the advocates said that the speeches delivered during the events were not mere hate speeches but amounts to an open call for the murder of an entire community.

Stating that the speeches pose a grave threat not just to the unity and integrity of the country but also endanger the lives of millions of Muslim citizens, they have urged the CJI to direct action against people who are involved in the hate speeches.