Plea in SC seeks free unlimited calling, data usage during lockdown

New Delhi: A plea seeking free unlimited calling and data usage during lockdown was filed in Supreme Court on Thurday. The plea sought SC’s direction to Central Government in this regard.

The petition which was filed by advocate Manohar Pratap sought directions to the Union of India to invoke relevant terms of agreement for a unified licence to provide completely free and unlimited calling and data usage facilities.

This comes as the lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, was extended till 3rd May on Wednesday. Earlier, the lockdown was scheduled to end on 14th April.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India have reached 12380 whereas, death toll crossed 400.

With 37 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 414.

Source: With inputs from ANI

