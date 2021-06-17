Plumber dies at Hyderabad airport after inhaling gas

Hyderabad: A plumber died on the spot while cleaning sewerage pipes at Hyderabad airport on Thursday.

According to the sources, Narsimha Reddy and two other plumbers were cleaning the sewerage line that was leaking atop (ceiling) at the arrivals of the airport when the incident took place. In order to clear the blockages from pipes, Narsimha Reddy had poured acid into the pipes that triggered the emission of gas killing Narsimha on the spot.

The two other plumbers, Zakir and Ilyas, were also affected and they were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

According to the DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy, the deceased plumber works with Faber Sindoori facility management services. A case has been registered by the RGI Aiport police station and the body was shifted to Gandhi hospital for conducting postmortem.