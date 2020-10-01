PM advises two ex-CMs to abstain from Atal Tunnel inauguration

Shimla, Oct 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised two former Himachal Pradesh Chief Ministers — Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal — not to attend the inauguration of the strategic Atal Tunnel, beneath the majestic Rohtang Pass on October 3, the state government said on Thursday.

A spokesman for the government said here that the Prime Minister is dedicating the Atal Tunnel on October 3.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, proper social distancing norms will be followed during the whole event.

The spokesman said the state government had invited all the ministers, former Chief Ministers and MLAs to this event besides a limited number of local residents of Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts.

He said the Prime Minister has personally advised Shanta Kumar and Dhumal to skip the function in the wake of the pandemic.

He added that on the advice of the Prime Minister both the former Chief Ministers had decided to avoid the event and witness it virtually.

