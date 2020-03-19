PM announces “Janata Curfew” on March 22

Hyderabad: In wake of corono virus pandemic showing its impact on India too, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that citizens of India shall abide by “Janata Curfew” (Public Curfew).

Narendra Modi during his special address to the National appealed to people in India to voluntarily comply Janata Curfew from 7am morning to 9pm by restricting themselves to their homes.

Prime Minister has also appealed the state Governments to enforce the Central Government’s advisory in true spirit.

