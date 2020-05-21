PM assures all help to cyclone-hit West Bengal

New Delhi: No stone will be left unturned in helping those affected by cyclone ‘Amphan’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

The cyclone has left at least 12 people dead and damaged infrastructure in the state.

“In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy,” he tweeted.

Source: PTI

