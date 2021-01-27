PM assures AP of forest clearances for Kadapa-B’luru broad gauge

Amaravati, Jan 27 : Andhra Pradesh chief secretary Aditya Nath Das on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the state of procuring forest clearances for 56 hectares of land crucial for the new Kadapa – Bengaluru broad gauge.

“Out of 815 hectares of land required for the new Kadapa – Bengaluru broad gauge railway line, 163 hectares land has been acquired while the balance is at different stages of acquisition,” explained Das to Modi in a video conference.

The balance 56 hectares are located in Kadapa and Chittoor districts for the new 268-km-long broad gauge railway line.

On Wednesday, the prime minister interacted with the chief secretaries of a few states and asked them to raise awareness level of the masses on generic medicines use.

He reviewed the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) scheme and asked the states to use social media to bolster generic medicines awareness levels.

Modi directed the chief secretaries to make use of rent-less places in PHCs, CHCs and civil hospitals to set up generic medicines facilities.

Das said the state government has achieved impressive results by using generic medicines at Tirupati Sri Venkateshwara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) and also some board hospitals, even as similar moves will be made in all other hospitals.

He connected with Modi from his camp office in Vijayawada.

