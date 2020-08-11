PM assures Karnataka all support to tackle Covid

Bengaluru, Aug 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured all the necessary support to Karnataka in its efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic.

State Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said,” The Prime Minister assured all necessary support to the state from the central government.”

Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwath Narayan said Prime Minister Modi advised him and Sudhakar to adopt additional precautionary measures.

“He further advised us to adopt additional precautionary measures in the interest of the safety of Karnataka’s citizens,” said Narayan.

As Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa went into self-quarantine after a week’s hospitalisation on Monday evening, two of his cabinet colleagues, Sudhakar and Narayan, substituted for him in a Chief Ministers’ video conference called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the coronavirus on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister Modi held a video conference with the Chief Ministers and representatives of 10 states about the rise in coronavirus infections. In the absence of Yediyurappa, Sudhakar and Narayan participated,” said an official.

Chief Secretary T. M. Vijay Bhaskar and other senior officials were also present along with the ministers at the virtual meeting.

Karnataka registered 4,267 new Covid infections on Monday, taking the overall tally in the state to 1.82 lakh.

