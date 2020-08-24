PM-Cares Fund for two 500-bed COVID-19 hospitals in Bihar

New Delhi, Aug 24 : The PM-Cares Fund Trust has has announced allocation of funds for the fight against Covid-19 by establishing a 500-bed makeshift hospital each in Bihar’s Patna and Muzaffarpur by the DRDO.

The PMO tweeted from its official handle saying, “This will go a long way in improving Covid care in Bihar.” The 500-bed hospital at Patna is being inaugurated on Monday while the other at Muzaffarpur will be opened in the near future.

The PMO informed that these hospitals will have 125 ICU beds with ventilators and 375 normal beds each. “Each bed also has oxygen supply attached to it. The doctors and paramedical staff will be provided by the Armed Forces Medical Services,” tweeted the PMO.

Earlier, the government released Rs 3,100 crore from the PM-Cares Fund to aid migrant workers and also to purchase ventilators and support India’s vaccine development for the deadly coronavirus. However, the bulk of it was spent on procuring ventilators.

Recently, the Supreme Court refused to order the Centre to transfer funds from the PM-Cares Fund to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), giving the BJP an upper hand over the Congress, which raised questions over it.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.