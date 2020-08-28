PM condoles death of Congress MP from Tamil Nadu

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 28th August 2020 9:06 pm IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Lok Sabha MP H Vasanthakumar and said his strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy.

“Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP Shri H. Vasanthakumar Ji. His strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy. During my interactions with him, I always saw his passion towards Tamil Nadu’s progress. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

Vasanthakumar, 70, Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, was admitted to a hospital after contracting coronavirus.

READ:  Delay in testing led to rise in COVID-19 deaths in Palghar

The first time MP, also a former MLA of two terms, was being treated at the Greams Road facility of the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close