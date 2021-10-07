PM dedicates PSA Oxygen plants

Rishikesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the oxygen plant, at AIIMS Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo) Rishikesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the oxygen plant, at AIIMS Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_07_2021_000076B) Rishikesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the dedication of the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants, established under PM CARES, to the nation, at AIIMS Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PIB\/PTI Photo) Rishikesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the dedication of the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants, established under PM CARES, to the nation, at AIIMS Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PIB\/PTI Photo) Rishikesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the dedication of the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants, established under PM CARES, to the nation, at AIIMS Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PIB\/PTI Photo)