PM deviates from programme

News Desk 1Updated: 30th November 2020 8:56 pm IST
PM deviates from programme

Varanasi ( UP), Nov 30 : Deviating from his earlier programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the Ravidas Park and offered floral tributes to Sant Ravidas.

Official sources said that before proceeding to Sarnath, the Prime Minister expressed a desire to offer a tribute to Sant Ravidas.

In Sarnath, the Prime Minister watched the light and sound show, with voiceover by Amitabh Bachchan. The show chronicles the life of Lord Buddha.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Central agencies just doing their job in Kerala cases: Union Minister
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Updated: 30th November 2020 8:56 pm IST
Back to top button