PM deviates from programme

Varanasi ( UP), Nov 30 : Deviating from his earlier programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the Ravidas Park and offered floral tributes to Sant Ravidas.

Official sources said that before proceeding to Sarnath, the Prime Minister expressed a desire to offer a tribute to Sant Ravidas.

In Sarnath, the Prime Minister watched the light and sound show, with voiceover by Amitabh Bachchan. The show chronicles the life of Lord Buddha.

Source: IANS

