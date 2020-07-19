PM dials 7 CMs to know ‘situation’ in their states

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Chief Ministers of seven states over phone, here on Sunday, about “situation” in their states.

These Chief Ministers are Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh), K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Telangana), O. Pareerselvam (Tamil Nadu), Jai Ram Thakur (Himachal Pradesh) and Trivendra Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand).

The Prime Minister, it’s believed, discussed about coronavirus and its handling, flood situation and other issues with them. He talked about state-specific concerns with them, according to sources.

As of today, India has 3,73,379 active Covid-19 cases. Tamil Nadu is one of the key states where Covid-19 is spreading rapidly.

While Assam has been inundated by rivers, Bihar is facing flooding.

Source: IANS
