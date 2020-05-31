PM extends greetings on Mahesh Navmi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greeting on Mahesh Navmi, saying the day inspires us to remain committed to public welfare.

“Wish you all a very happy Mahesh Navami. This festival inspires us to be committed to public welfare. I pray to Mahadev and Mother Parvati to continue to be kind to all the countrymen,” he tweeted.

According to Hindi calendar, Mahesh Navmi is associated with Lord Shiva and his wife Parvati. This year it falls on May 31.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.