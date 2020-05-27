PM greets Gadkari on 63rd birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted his cabinet colleague Nitin Gadkari on his 63rd birthday, saying he is working hard to ensure futuristic infrastructure.

“Birthday wishes to our senior Cabinet colleague, Shri @nitin_gadkariJi. He is working hard to ensure futuristic infrastructure as well as vibrant MSMEs in the nation,” the prime minister tweeted.

Birthday wishes to our senior Cabinet colleague, Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji. He is working hard to ensure futuristic infrastructure as well as vibrant MSMEs in the nation. Praying for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2020

“Praying for his long and healthy life,” he said.

Source: PTI

