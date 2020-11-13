PM greets nation on Dhanteras, prays for prosperity, good health

New Delhi, Nov 13 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of “Dhanteras”.

In a tweet, he said: “May Lord Dhanwantari bring happiness, prosperity, good fortune and good health in everyone’s life.”

In view of the festive days, the Prime Minister has urged the people to take precautions in the Covid times and adhere to norms.

The nation will celebrate Diwali on Saturday amid the corona pandemic.

Ahead of Diwali, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced 12 key measures as part of the Centre’s stimulus to the economy under Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0.

The net stimulus announced amounts to Rs 2.65 lakh crore. She also informed that the total stimulus announced by the government and the Reserve Bank of India till date, to help the nation tide over the Covid-19 pandemic works out to Rs 29.87 lakh crore, which is 15 per cent of national GDP. Out of this, a stimulus worth nine per cent of GDP has been provided by the government.

Source: IANS

