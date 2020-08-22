PM greets people on the occasion of Samvatsari

New Delhi, Aug 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tweeted on the occasion of Samvatsari, a day when the members of the Jain community forgive and seek forgiveness for their mistakes committed either knowingly or unknowingly from all living creatures.

“Michhami Dukkadam! May seeking forgiveness and being forgiving always be at the core of our personality. Our ethos teaches us to be large hearted and never carry grudges.

“Sharing what I had spoken about Samvatsari during one of the earlier episodes of #MannKiBaat,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Michhami Dukkadam is a phrase in ancient Prakrit language, found in Jain texts. It loosely translates to “may all the evil that has been done be fruitless”. The idea is to seek forgiveness for one’s bad deeds.

He shared a small clip wherein he had spoken about Samvatsari during one of his earlier episodes of the monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

