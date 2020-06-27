PM has surrendered and is refusing to fight COVID: Rahul Gandhi

By Qayam Published: June 27, 2020, 10:35 am IST
Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Even as India witnessed a spike of over 18,000 fresh cases of novel coronavirus and total cases crossing five lakh mark, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence, saying he has surrendered and is refusing to fight the pandemic.

“Covid-19 is spreading rapidly into new parts of the country. Government of India has no plan to defeat it. Prime Minister is silent. He has surrendered and is refusing to fight the pandemic,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet attaching a news report highlighting that the government has become less visible.

His remarks came after India witnessed a highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases adding over 18,000 patients in just 24 hours taking the tally to over half a million cases.

A total of 18,552 new cases took the tally up to 5,08,953 as India continued to be the fourth worst hit among 213 countries.

Now, it is only a lakh cases away from Russia, which is in the third spot behind the US and Brazil.

According to the health ministry data, 384 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 15,685 in the country.

Source: IANS
Categories
Politics
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close