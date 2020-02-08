PM holds talks with Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa at Hyderabad House

A+ A-

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with his Sri Lanka counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is currently on a five-day visit to India, here on Saturday.

“PM @narendramodi & Sri Lankan PM @PresRajapaksa held comprehensive + intensive talks reviewing the wide canvas of – relations. Our shared key priorities of security, connectivity and welfare of both our people topped the agenda,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Prior to the talks, Rajapaksa also laid a wreath at Rajghat- the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

Earlier this morning, he was given a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the visiting dignitary and termed Sri Lanka as a partner in development, progress, and security.

Rajapaksa arrived here on Friday.

A delegation of Congress Party led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi met the Sri Lankan Prime Minister on the same day.

The visiting dignitary is further scheduled to call on President Ram Nath Kovind later in the evening.

Rajapaksa will leave for Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday where he will visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Sarnath Buddhist Temple. Security has been beefed up in Varanasi ahead of Rajapaksa’s visit.

On the morning of February 10, Rajapaksa will emplane for Bodh Gaya in Bihar — where he will visit Mahabodhi Temple and Bodh Gaya Centre — and later in the day to Tirupati, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.