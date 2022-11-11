PM inaugurates swanky Terminal-2 of Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the glitzy Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru.

The new eco-friendly terminal in which bamboo has been extensively used has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore.

Nicknamed as ‘Terminal in a garden’, the new infrastructure facility at the KIA will cater to 2.5 crore passengers annually, KIA officials said.

“The T2 is an architectural wonder, which is a first-of-its kind ‘Terminal in a Garden’. It will have lush greenery within and outside and will be a visual delight like no other in the world. The passengers’ experience is designed to be a walk in the garden while traveling through the new terminal,” a KIA official said.

A big draw of Terminal-2 will be its ‘hanging garden’, according to him.