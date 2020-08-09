PM-Kisan Scheme benefitted 52.5 lakh K’taka farmers: CM

Bengaluru, Aug 9 : As many as 52.5 lakh Karnataka farmers, who have been benefitted by the PM-Kisan Scheme, will collectively receive the first installment amounting to a total of Rs 1,049 crore into their accounts, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Sunday.

“Thanks to PMO India (Prime Minister’s Office) for the PM-Kisan Scheme which has benefitted over 52.5 lakh farmers in Karnataka. The first installment of Rs 1,049 crore will now be credited into their accounts,” said Yediyurappa.

“On behalf of the farmers of Karnataka, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the PM-Kisan Scheme,” he added.

State Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil has also thanked the Prime Minister for the scheme.

Patil also assured to perfectly implement the ‘Aatmanirbhar Abhiyan Scheme’ in the state, focusing on the implementation of the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) and the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme in collaboration with the government departments and NABARD.

Under the PM-Kisan Scheme, Rs 17,000 crore will be transferred to 8.5 crore farmers directly into their banks accounts from August to November.

Source: IANS

