PM lauds value addition of bamboo products in NE

Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the value addition to bamboo products in Assam, Tripura and Manipur with the aim of making the country ‘Atmanirbhar’.

“Skilled artisans are making bottles, tiffin boxes and various other essential products with the bamboo in Assam, Tripura and Manipur. These products made with bamboo are of high quality and very useful,” said Modi during his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ Radio programme.

He said that these indigenous products boost the income of the people and the business during the festivities and various other occasions.

“Northeastern states have been growing the precious resources of bamboo. If anyone studies the bottles, tiffin boxes and various other essential products, they would not believe that these very helpful products are made of bamboo. Besides, these bamboo-made products are very environment friendly and hygienic,” the Prime Minister pointed out.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his Tripura and Manipur counterparts Biplab Kumar Deb and N. Biren Singh thanked the Prime Minister for highlighting the usefulness and significance of bamboo made products.

Sonowal in a tweet said that bamboo, the “Green Gold”, is a resource which is helping the northeast region to script a new chapter in development of local industries with global products. “Let us be more vocal about the use of this eco-friendly material,” the Assam Chief Minister said.

Deb, who is also holding Industries and Commerce and Health Departments, said in a tweet “I thank PM Narendramodi ji for highlighting the story of Tripura’s bamboo made water bottles at Mann-Ki-Baat programme. It will definitely boost the morale of our bamboo artisans to work with more dedication. Our artisans are working to strengthen ‘Vocal For Local’ initiative.”

Biren Singh said that the Prime Minister lauds the manufacturers of bamboo bottles and tiffin boxes from Manipur and other NE states during his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme. “The state government is also providing and (would continue to) provide all necessary assistance to encourage these innovative and eco-friendly products,” the Manipur Chief Minister said.

Of the 1,250 bamboo species throughout the world, India has 145 of them. Bamboo forests in India occupy approximately 10.03 million hectares, and comprise about 12 per cent of the total forest area of the country. About 28 per cent of these bamboo forests are located in northeast India.

