PM lays foundation stone for Noida International Airport

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 25th November 2021 7:13 pm IST
Jewar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and the Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, on his arrival at Jewar, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Gautam Buddha Nagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Noida International Airport at Jewar, in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Gautam Buddha Nagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Noida International Airport at Jewar, in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Gautam Buddha Nagar: Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Noida International Airport at Jewar, in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Gautam Buddha Nagar: Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Noida International Airport at Jewar, in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button