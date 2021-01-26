PM leads nation in paying tributes to martyrs at National War Memorial

New Delhi, Jan 26 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead the nation in paying tributes to the fallen soldiers by offering a wreath at the National War Memorial at the India Gate on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday.

The Guard Commander gave salute while bugles sounded the ‘Last Post’. The officers in uniform saluted and others were stood in “attention”. After the ‘Last Post’, a two-minute silence was observed.

The buglers sounded the ‘Rouse’ and the Guard Commander ordered “Salami Shastra” Salute with arms, to mark the completion of the two-minute silence.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Indian Army chief General M.M. Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Indian Air Force Chief (IAF) Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present there.

Later, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries drove to the saluting dais.

India’s military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress were then displayed during the Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Rajpath in the national capital.

Apart from tableaus of armed forces, 17 tableaus from different states and nine from different ministries and departments of the central government and paramilitary forces and six from ministry of defence displayed during the annual parade.

