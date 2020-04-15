PM leaving poor at the charity & goodwill of rich, says Owaisi

Hyderabad: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not providing needed support to the states, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday claimed that PM has left the poorer sections at the goodwill of the rich during the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Referring to Modi’s latest address to the nation in which he announced extension of the lockdown till May 3, the Hyderabad MP tweeted: “Increasingly @PMOIndia’s “addresses to the nation” are things that can be done through a single tweet. As @TelanganaCMO has been demanding: states need relaxation of existing financial norms, fiscal relief AND immediate aid. Today, Wazeer r Azam has again ignored the plight of vast majority of Indians who have been thrown into a state of hunger, homelessness & inconceivable desperation. @PMOIndia has left them to the charity & goodwill of the rich. A #lockdown without thinking about the hungry & deprived is cruelty of the highest form

He added: “How long will Union government issue farmaans without providing support to states? How long will it say that states have the responsibility to feed hungry while not even releasing excess stock from FCI? If states are responsible then what’ll the Union do? Issue more “guidelines””

