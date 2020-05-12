PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation 8 tonight, a day after hinting at another possible extension of the lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus.

“Shri Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening,” a tweet by the Prime Minister’s Office read.

Video conference meeting with CMs

On Monday, Modi held a video conference meeting with Chief Ministers of all states to discuss the road ahead in India’s fight against COVID-19 and noted that he was of the firm view that measures needed during the third phase of lockdown will not be needed in the fourth phase.

Reduce transmission rate, increase public activity

He had said the need was to reduce the transmission rate of the disease and to increase public activity gradually while adhering to all the guidelines and efforts to be made towards achieving both these objectives.

The phase three of the lockdown is coming to an end on May 17.

