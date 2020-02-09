PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Sant Ravidas

A+ A-

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the mystic poet, Sant Ravidas on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the Bhakti Movement saint.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Humble tribute to the great Saint Guru Ravidas Ji on his birth anniversary. He emphasised on bringing positive change in the society and also emphasised on the spirit of amity and brotherhood, which is equally relevant today. His education was based on justice, equality and his service will continue to inspire people of every era.”

The Prime Minister also shared a minute-long video in which he has collaborate the parts of his speeches in which he has referred to Sant Ravidas.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Sant Ravidas and said that the saint played a crucial role in curbing social evils of the society.

“Salute to the great saint, philosopher, poet and social reformer Pujya Ravidas Ji, who gave out a message of social unity and harmony to the world with his thoughts. He played an important role in eliminating various social evils and his messages will always guide us…,” Shah tweeted.

Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered as the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar.