PM Modi announces 21-day nationwide lockdown from midnight

New Delhi: Making a big announcement while addressing the nation at 8 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared 21-day nationwide lockdown from midnight. He urged the people to remain indoors and asked them not to come out of their houses to protect themselves and others from Coronavirus.

New lockdown will continue till April 14.

Urging people not to cross the ‘Laxman Rekha’ of their houses, PM Modi also asked people not to believe in rumours and superstitions.

Social distances is the only measure which could be effective for containing the spread of Coronavirus, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide three weeks lockdown starting from Tuesday midnight. All states and union territories will come under its purview.

He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.

“With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are,” said Prime Minister Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern.

PM Modi warned, if we don’t follow a complete lockdown for the coming 21 days, the nation will go back 21 years and many families will be devastated.

He also said many powerful countries in the world have become helpless, regardless of their efforts. He once again reiterated that social distancing is the only way to deal with this deadly coronavirus that has infected more than 500 in India, so far.

“Some people are under the misconception that social distancing is only for those infected with coronavirus… but they should understand that this for everyone because it is important to break the cycle,” said PM Modi in his address to the nation.

This is his second address to the nation regarding coronavirus. In his first address he urged Indians to observe ‘Janata Curfew’.

Source: With inputs from IANS

