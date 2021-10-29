PM Modi arrives in Rome for G20 Summit

New Delhi/Rome: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Rome to attend the crucial 16th G20 Summit that will take place over the weekend, during which the leaders of the group will discuss the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change.



This is the first in-person G20 Summit since the outbreak of the global pandemic in early 2020.



The first day of the Summit will see deliberations on ‘Global Economy and Global Health’, while the second day will witness an address by the Prince of Wales on the topic of the role of private finance in the fight against climate change.



Also on the second day, world leaders will also deliberate on climate change and environment, sustainable development among other issues.



Before his departure, Modi tweeted on Thursday: “Over the next few days, I would be in Rome, the Vatican City and Glasgow to attend important multilateral gatherings like the G20 and COP26. There would also be various bilateral and community-related programs during this visit.”



In a separate statement, he said that the Summit will “allow us to take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas on how the G20 can be an engine for strengthening economic resilience and building back inclusively and sustainably from the pandemic”.



Upon his arrival in the Italian capital on Friday, the Prime Minister said in a tweet: “Landed in Rome to take part in the G20 Summit, an important forum to deliberate on key global issues. I also look forward to other programs through this visit to Rome.”



Modi was received by senior officials of the Italian government and the Ambassador of India in Rome, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).



Modi’s visit to Rome and the Vatican City till October 31 comes at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi.



On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Modi will also be meeting with leaders of other partner countries and reviewing the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them.



In the Vatican, Modi will call on Pope Francis and meet Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.



