PM Modi at Modheshwari temple

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 10th October 2022 10:03 am IST
PM Modi at Modheshwari temple
Mehsana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Modheshwari temple in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)
**IMAGE VIA PIB** Mehsana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Modheshwari temple in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA PIB** Mehsana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Modheshwari temple in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP President C.R. Patil are also seen. (PTI Photo)
Mehsana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Modheshwari temple in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Mehsana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Modheshwari temple in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @narendramodi** Mehsana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a solar-powered 3D projection mapping and heritage lighting show at Sun Temple in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @narendramodi** Mehsana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a solar-powered 3D projection mapping and heritage lighting show at Sun Temple in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button