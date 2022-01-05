PM Modi cancels visit to Ferozpur in Punjab after farmers block roads

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his visit to Ferozpur in Punjab after farmers blocked three approach roads to the rally where the PM was supposed to speak. The protesting farmers belong to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC).

This was the Prime Minister’s first visit to the state after the repeal of the contentious three farm laws. The committee members had given a call to disrupt the Prime Minister’s rally as the Centre is silent on the minimum support price (MSP) issue.

People took to Twitter and put out pictures of the massive protests with ‘Go Back Modi’ reverberating across regions of the state.

Farmers burnt effigies of Modi in Tanda, Hoshiarpur.



Modi is facing strong opposition from farmers in Punjab because of his insensitiveness towards protesting farmers & ignorant towards pending demands.#GoBackModi pic.twitter.com/OEfGbEF4wO — Tractor2ਟਵਿੱਟਰ (@Tractor2twitr) January 5, 2022

Every nook and cranny of Punjab is echoing is just one thing:



“GO BACK MODI”#GoBackModi pic.twitter.com/5H9EfLcJbg — Tractor2ਟਵਿੱਟਰ (@Tractor2twitr) January 5, 2022

“I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Punjab today. At a programme in Ferozepur, the foundation stone of development works worth Rs. 42,750 crore would be laid, which will improve the quality of life for the people,” the PM had tweeted early in the morning on Wednesday.

Rally cancelled ‘due to some reasons’: Govt

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced from the stage that PM Narendra Modi cancelled his scheduled visit “due to some reasons”.

“Today morning PM landed at Bathinda from where he was to go to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out. When the weather didn’t improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Marytrs Memorial via road, which would take more than 2 hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police,” said the MHA.

“Around 30 kms away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM,” the MHA further said.

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal tweeted a photo of himself welcoming Modi earlier in the day.