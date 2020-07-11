PM Modi chairs review meeting on COVID-19 preparedness

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country and reiterated the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places.

The Prime Minister took stock of the situation and preparedness in various parts of the country.

He directed that the awareness about COVID should be disseminated widely and a continuous emphasis on preventing the spread of the infection should be laid.

“There is no room for any complacency in this regard,” he said.

The Prime Minister appreciated the concerted efforts of the Centre, state and local authorities in containing the pandemic in Delhi.

He further directed that a similar approach should be adopted by other state governments in containing the COVID-19 crisis in the entire NCR area.

The successful example of surveillance and home-based care through “Dhanvantri Rath” in Ahmedabad was highlighted and it was directed that it may be emulated in other places.

Prime Minister also directed that real-time national-level monitoring and guidance should be provided to all affected states and places with a high test positivity rate.

India’s COVID-19 case count crossed the eight lakh-mark on Saturday with yet another highest single-day spike of 27,114 new cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 519 deaths were reported during this period.

