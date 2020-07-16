PM Modi condoles death of spiritual leader

By Qayam Published: 16th July 2020 11:10 am IST
PM calls all-party meet on June 19 over India-China issue

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of spiritual leader of the Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan,

Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree, recalling his work to alleviate human sufferings.

According to the website of the Ahmedabad-based Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan, Swamishree Maharaj died on Thursday.

“We will always remember Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj for his noble service to society. He worked hard to alleviate human suffering and further compassion. He will be remembered by countless people, not only in India but globally,” the prime minister tweeted.

He said Swamishree Maharaj was blessed with immense wisdom.

“His emphasis on community service, education and women empowerment will always be remembered. I will never forget my many interactions with him. Om Shanti,” Modi said.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close