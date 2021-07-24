PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Telangana road accident

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences after at least seven people lost their lives and one sustained injuries in a road accident in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district. The accident took place when two speeding cars collided at Hajipur in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a tweet on Thursday said, “Condolences to those who lost their loved ones in an accident in Nagarkurnool, Telangana. May the injured recover at the earliest. From Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each will be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.”

This comes after seven people were killed and one sustained injuries in a collision between two speeding cars at Hajipur in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana on Friday.

A case is being registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway, said the police.

“Seven people killed, one injured in a collision between two speeding cars at Hajipur in Nagarkurnool district. A case is being registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is on,” the police said.