PM Modi dedicates Kosi Rail Mahasetu to the nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu (mega-bridge) and dedicated to the nation through video-conference, stating, “Today, new history has been created in the field of rail connectivity in Bihar.”

“The people of Supaul, Araria and Saharsa districts will benefit greatly from the commencement of the train service between Asanpur-Kupaha via Kosi Mahasetu,” the Prime Minister said and added that, “it will also provide an alternative railroad for the companions of the North East, he added.

“People of Bihar are at present know the journey from Nirmali to Sariagarh is about 300 km. Now, the day is not far when their journey will be reduced to just 22 km.”

“About 8.5 decades ago, a severe earthquake disaster isolated the Mithila and Kosi region. Today it is a coincidence that in the midst of a global epidemic like Coronavirus, these two zones are being interlinked,” he added.

Talking about the initiatives taken by the Central Government in improving the Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The broad gauge rail network of the Indian Railways has been made safer than ever, free of unmanned gates. Today, trains built in India like Vande Bharat are becoming a part of the rail network, a symbol of self-reliance and modernity.”

“Four years ago, two mega bridges were built connecting North and South Bihar. The one was made in Patna and the other one in Munger. The bridges have made the lives of people commuting between North and South Bihar easy,” he added.

The Kosi Rail Mahasetu is 1.9 KM long and its construction cost is Rs. 516 Crore. This bridge is of strategic importance along the India-Nepal border. The project was completed during the COVID-19 pandemic where the migrant labourers also participated.

Source: ANI