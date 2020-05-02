PM Modi discusses COVID-19 crisis with Thai PM

New Delhi: As neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural links, India and Thailand will work together to deal with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.
Modi said he spoke with “good friend” Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and discussed issues related to the pandemic.
“As neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural links, India and Thailand will work together to deal with the multifarious challenges posed by this present crisis,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.