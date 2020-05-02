PM Modi discusses COVID-19 crisis with Thai PM

New Delhi: As neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural links, India and Thailand will work together to deal with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Modi said he spoke with “good friend” Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and discussed issues related to the pandemic.

“As neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural links, India and Thailand will work together to deal with the multifarious challenges posed by this present crisis,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Source: PTI

