PM Modi extends wishes to people on Eid Al-Adha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his wishes to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

“Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2021

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind extended Eid Al-Adha’s wishes to all fellow citizens. Eid-ul-Zuha or Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zul-Hijjah, and two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage in the last month of the Islamic calendar.

Traditionally, the starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon.

The festival marks the end of Hajj and involves animal sacrifice as a symbol of Ibrahim’s sacrifice to Allah.