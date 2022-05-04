PM Modi faces protests in Berlin for human rights violations in India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Berlin was welcomed by protests in Berlin, the capital city of Germany. “Modi down down” slogans were reportedly raised by protestors while PM Modi received a guard of honor by German national guards.

PM Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit. He received a ceremonial guard of honour followed by a bilateral meeting with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021.

The one-on-one meeting was followed by the IGC, the plenary session of which was co-chaired by PM Modi and German chancellor Scholz.

Berlin: Slogans raised against PM Modi as he receives guard of honour by German national guards. pic.twitter.com/EetH8iYnQo — South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) May 3, 2022

Modi faced protests in Berlin for the human rights violations happening in India under his watch. Don’t get fooled by the Indian Media showing a bunch of NRI Sanghis chanting Modi Modi. He faces protests everywhere he goes. pic.twitter.com/N2HrsShijv — Saif (@isaifpatel) May 2, 2022

Did #DalalGodiMedia show you the protests against Modi in Berlin?



If the Indian diaspora (enjoying minority rights in democratic countries abroad) really admires Modi so much, then they must return & resettle in New India immediately. pic.twitter.com/UKPf01HKZu — GeetV (@geetv79) May 3, 2022

“Modi mass murderer”

“Indian democracy is dead”

“Stand with Kashmir”

“Better man defend rights in small!”



At Berlin during Modi’s visit. pic.twitter.com/6YgEU1z2Fx — Dax Patel (@thedaxpatel) May 4, 2022

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra informed that the economy, ecology, trade, investment linkages, and green partnership were the central pillars on which the discussions focussed.

“The two leaders also shared their respective perspectives on developments on different issues, developing all over the world. This included the knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict, particularly in sectors like food, energy, fertilisers, edible oil, etherol,” he said.

Moreover, Germany has made an advance commitment to provide 10 billion euros of new and additional developmental assistance in India until 2030 under the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Green and Sustainable Development Partnership signed between the two countries.

With inputs from ANI