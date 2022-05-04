PM Modi faces protests in Berlin for human rights violations in India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Berlin was welcomed by protests in Berlin, the capital city of Germany. “Modi down down” slogans were reportedly raised by protestors while PM Modi received a guard of honor by German national guards.
PM Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit. He received a ceremonial guard of honour followed by a bilateral meeting with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021.
The one-on-one meeting was followed by the IGC, the plenary session of which was co-chaired by PM Modi and German chancellor Scholz.
Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra informed that the economy, ecology, trade, investment linkages, and green partnership were the central pillars on which the discussions focussed.
“The two leaders also shared their respective perspectives on developments on different issues, developing all over the world. This included the knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict, particularly in sectors like food, energy, fertilisers, edible oil, etherol,” he said.
Moreover, Germany has made an advance commitment to provide 10 billion euros of new and additional developmental assistance in India until 2030 under the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Green and Sustainable Development Partnership signed between the two countries.
With inputs from ANI