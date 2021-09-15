PM Modi greets engineers on Engineers Day

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 15th September 2021 10:54 am IST
PM Modi greets engineers on Engineers Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted engineers on Engineers Day, saying no words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced.

Engineers Day is observed on September 15 to mark the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya, a civil engineer and Diwan of Mysore known for his pioneering works.

Also Read
UP ATS busts ISI module, detains 3

Modi tweeted, “Greetings on #EngineersDay to all hardworking engineers. No words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. I pay homage to the remarkable Shri M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and recall his accomplishments.”

MS Education Academy

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button