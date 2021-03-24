PM Modi greets Imran Khan on Pakistan Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written a letter to Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, extending greetings on Pakistan Day on Tuesday.

In a letter written to his Pakistani counterpart, Prime Minister Modi said: “As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with people of Pakistan, for this environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility is imperative.”

As per sources, it is a routine letter sent every year to wish Pakistan Day.

In the letter, Prime Minister Modi also said that “in this difficult time, I convey wishes to you and the people of Pakistan to face the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Pakistan Day

Pakistan Day is celebrated to mark the Lahore Resolution on March 23 each year.

The Lahore Resolution, which is also called Pakistan Resolution, passed on March 23, 1940, is considered a major milestone in the Muslim struggle for an independent Muslim state which was later called Pakistan.

Last week, Prime Minister Modi had wished Imran Khan a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

“Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19,” Prime Minister said in a tweet.