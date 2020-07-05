PM Modi greets Paswan on birthday

By Qayam Published: July 05, 2020, 10:19 am IST
PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan on his birthday on Sunday, saying his administrative experience and insight on key policy issues are a major asset for the government.

“Best wishes to my senior Cabinet colleague Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. Paswan Ji’s administrative experience and insight on key policy issues are a major asset for our Government,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

“His contribution towards social justice is immense. Praying for his long and healthy life,” the prime minister said.

Paswan was born on this day in 1946 in Bihar’s Khagaria.

Source: PTI
