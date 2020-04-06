PM Modi greets people on Mahavir Jayanti

New Delhi: Greeting people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that Lord Mahavir’s life, based on truth and non-violence, will remain an inspiration for all.

“Happy Mahavir Jayanti to all citizens. His (Lord Mahavir’s) life based on truth, non-violence and austerity will always remain an inspiration for everyone,” the prime minister tweeted in hindi.

सभी देशवासियों को महावीर जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। सत्य, अहिंसा, त्याग और तपस्या पर आधारित उनका जीवन हर किसी के लिए सदैव प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2020

Source: PTI

