PM Modi greets people on the occasion of Ramadan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greeting to the people on the occasion of Ramadan.

He tweeted, “Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone’s safety, well-being and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet”.

Ramadan in India

It may be mentioned that in almost entire India, Ramadan will begin on Saturday, 25th April. However, in Kerela and coastal Karnataka, Friday was the day of the holy month.

In Middle East countries also, today was the first day of fasting.

COVID-19 threat

It may be noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic threat, religious and influential personalities have appealed to Muslims to offer Taraweeh and other prayers at home.

WHO guidelines

World Health Organization (WHO) had also issued a set of COVID-19 guidelines for religious practices during the month.

