PM Modi greets people on Ram Navami

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday.

The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ram.

“Heartfelt greetings to all the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Jai Shri Ram,” Modi tweeted.

रामनवमी के पावन अवसर पर समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय श्रीराम! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020

Source: PTI

