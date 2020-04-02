menu
2 Apr 2020, Thu
PM Modi greets people on Ram Navami

Posted by Qayam Published: April 02, 2020, 9:55 am IST
PM Modi greets people on Ram Navami
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday.

The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ram.

“Heartfelt greetings to all the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Jai Shri Ram,” Modi tweeted.

Source: PTI

