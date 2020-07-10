PM Modi greets Rajnath Singh on birthday

By Qayam Published: July 10, 2020, 9:48 am IST
pm modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted his senior Cabinet colleague Rajnath Singh on his birthday, saying he is at the forefront of efforts to build a strong and secure India.

Singh, who holds the Defence portfolio, turned 69 on Friday.

“Birthday wishes to Shri Rajnath SinghJi. Rajnath Ji’s wisdom is greatly beneficial to the government,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

Singh is at the forefront of efforts to build a strong and secure India. He has always worked for the welfare of the poor and our hardworking farmers, Modi said.

“Praying for his long life,” the prime minister said.

Source: PTI
